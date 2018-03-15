Police respond to two more overdoses; officers unsure if tied to weekend calls
Saskatoon police are unsure if two suspected overdoses within the last 24 hours are connected with a string of weekend overdoses involving what investigators suspect is fentanyl-laced cocaine.
Officers responded to the first of the two most recent overdose calls Wednesday evening, at about 7:30 p.m., at a home on the 200 block of Heritage Way. The second call came in early Thursday morning, at 1:30 a.m., at the same home.
A woman was transported to hospital after the first call and a male was taken to hospital following the second report, police said. Naloxone was administered as part of the police’s response during the second call.
Police did not know the conditions of the pair as of early Thursday afternoon.
The two most recent apparent overdoses follow six overdoses from the weekend that police believe are tied to cocaine laced with fentanyl.
Two people died on the weekend after the overdose reports, and police announced Thursday a third person had died.
Three men were arrested over a several-hour span Saturday night and early Sunday morning in connection with the weekend overdoses. They’re so far facing drug and weapons charges in the case, but police say investigators are not ruling out murder or manslaughter charges.
