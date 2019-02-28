

CTV Saskatoon





A pedestrian was hit by a train Thursday afternoon, Saskatoon police say.

The crash happened around 5:21 p.m. at 20th Street and Avenue I.

The train is stopped across 20th Street and police ask the public to avoid the area until the investigation is completed.

Several train crossing arms at intersections in the area have automatically been activated. CP Police are working to raise them as soon as possible, police say.