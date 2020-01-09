Police respond to 26 crashes in 11 hours during Saskatoon snowstorm
Published Thursday, January 9, 2020 11:52AM CST
A bus and car collided on Idylwyld Drive and 36th Street on Wednesday afternoon. (CTV News Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are warning drivers to take caution as roads in the city remain slick following Wednesday’s snowstorm.
According to Environment Canada, Saskatoon got five centimeters of snow.
From 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., officers responded to 26 crashes in Saskatoon.
“Thankfully, only two of those involved minor injuries,” Saskatoon police wrote in a tweet.
Police are advising drivers to be careful during winter conditions.