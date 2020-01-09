SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are warning drivers to take caution as roads in the city remain slick following Wednesday’s snowstorm.

According to Environment Canada, Saskatoon got five centimeters of snow.

From 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., officers responded to 26 crashes in Saskatoon.

“Thankfully, only two of those involved minor injuries,” Saskatoon police wrote in a tweet.

Police are advising drivers to be careful during winter conditions.