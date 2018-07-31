Police rescue runaway pig in Kindersley
Const. DeBruin used a roast beef sandwich to lure an escaped pig. (Courtesy: Kindersley RCMP)
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 12:58PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, July 31, 2018 1:21PM CST
Officers in Kindersley caught a wandering pig using a roast beef sandwich.
In a Facebook post, RCMP say they received several calls on Saturday of “a lost little piggy, roaming the streets of Kindersley, trying to find its way to the market.”
Police say a constable used his roast beef sandwich to lure the pig into a police car.
The pig was later returned to its pen.