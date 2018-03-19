Police reminding drivers that U-Turns are illegal in school zones
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 11:58AM CST
Saskatoon police are reminding motorists that U-Turns are illegal in school zones in the city.
Police say there has been an increase in violations and complaints about U-Turns. Most of the U-Turns are happening during elementary school dismissal times when traffic is heavy in the areas.
The Traffic Unit will be focusing on the issue during the coming week. The fine for a U-Turn in a school zone is $90.
Drivers must obey school zone traffic laws between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday between September and June.
