Saskatoon Police are asking pedestrians to use crosswalks after a teen girl was struck by a vehicle.

Police say they were called to 22nd street west and Avenue G just before eight o’clock Tuesday night. Police say a 17 year-old girl crossed 22nd street from the centre median and was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

She was sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic restrictions were put into place temporarily while police were on scene.

No word on whether any charges have been laid.