Police remind pedestrians to use crosswalks after teen girl is hit by a vehicle
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:06PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, March 3, 2020 10:33PM CST
car pedestrian accident
Saskatoon Police are asking pedestrians to use crosswalks after a teen girl was struck by a vehicle.
Police say they were called to 22nd street west and Avenue G just before eight o’clock Tuesday night. Police say a 17 year-old girl crossed 22nd street from the centre median and was hit by an eastbound vehicle.
She was sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic restrictions were put into place temporarily while police were on scene.
No word on whether any charges have been laid.