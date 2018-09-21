Police prepare for Hell's Angels gathering in Saskatoon
Friday, September 21, 2018
Last Updated Friday, September 21, 2018 6:42PM CST
Hundreds of Hell’s Angels members from across Canada will be in Saskatoon this weekend to celebrate the Saskatoon Chapter’s 20th anniversary.
Police say the public can expect to see an increase in the presence of the Hell’s Angels and associates over the next few days.
The Saskatoon Police Service say they have an operational plan in place and extra resources will be on hand to ensure public safety.