SASKATOON -- Rosthern RCMP say crews are currently on scene of a serious collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 12 south of Hepburn.

Police say STARS Air Ambulance, local EMS and fire departments from Hepburn and Waldheim are also on scene.

the highway is currently closed in both directions and traffic is being re-routed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No word on the extent of any injuries or what caused the collision.