Police on scene of 'serious' collision southwest of Delisle
Published Monday, August 30, 2021 10:12PM CST
SASKATOON -- Police are on the scene of what they are describing as a 'serious' collision on Highway 7, about two miles southwest of Delisle.
Warman RCMP say the highway in the area is currently closed to traffic in both directions.
There is no word on how many vehicles were involved, or whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.