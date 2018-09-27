

RCMP say they are on the scene of what they are calling a "serious collision" near Cudworth, north east of Saskatoon.

Police have not identified how many vehicles or people are involved. And they have not provided details on the extent of any injuries.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place on Highway 2 near the collision area. RCMP are asking motorists to use caution in the area and beware of emergency vehicles.

more to come...