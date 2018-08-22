Police on scene of highway crash involving semi-truck and motorhome
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 11:14PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, August 22, 2018 11:15PM CST
RCMP in Wakaw are on the scene of a highway crash involving a semi-truck and motorhome north east of Saskatoon.
Police say the collision happened at the intersection of highway #2 and #41. There is no word on if anyone was injured.
RCMP say traffic at the intersection is being rerouted through parking lots. Police are asking motorists to use caution when passing by emergency workers.
More to come…