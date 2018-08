RCMP in Wakaw are on the scene of a highway crash involving a semi-truck and motorhome north east of Saskatoon.

Police say the collision happened at the intersection of highway #2 and #41. There is no word on if anyone was injured.

RCMP say traffic at the intersection is being rerouted through parking lots. Police are asking motorists to use caution when passing by emergency workers.

More to comeā€¦