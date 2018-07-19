Police on scene of disturbance in Pleasant Hill neighbourhood
Police on scene on the 300 block of Avenue R South. (JANELLA HAMILTON/CTV SASKATOON)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 7:55AM CST
Police have cordoned off an area in the 300 block of Avenue R South after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun at a home in the area.
There have been no reports of shots fired or any injuries.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they work to resolve the situation.
More information will be released as it becomes available.