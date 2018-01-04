Police on scene of crash involving pedestrian, drivers encouraged to use other routes
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 8:31AM CST
Emergency crews are on scene at 22 Street and Avenue D after a crash involving a pedestrian.
Police are not releasing any further details at this time, but they are asking drivers to use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.
More to come…
More Stories
- Police on scene of crash involving pedestrian, drivers encouraged to use other routes
- Riders release QB Kevin Glenn
- Saskatoon restaurant hit by flooding three months after fire
- Crews battle early-morning blaze at Saskatoon home
- Dangerous driving leads to arrest
- Record-setting season for Operation Red Nose in Saskatoon 1
- Snowy owl hit by car receiving treatment in Regina 1
- Bank of Canada estimates 60,000 fewer jobs due to minimum wage increases