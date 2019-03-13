

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they are investigating the city’s second homicide of 2019 following the discovery of an injured 31-year-old man in an alleyway in the 100 block of Avenue Q South.

Police were called to the area around 7 p.m. Tuesday following a report of an injured man. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police say they have identified persons of interest and are on scene in the 100 block of Avenue Q South and the 200 block of Avenue S South.