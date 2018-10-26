Prince Albert Police Services and the Saskatchewan Health Authority now have a Police and Crisis Team program.

The team pairs experienced officers with mental health professionals to improve how police on the front lines respond to urgent mental health calls.

Police say similar crisis teams in cities such as Regina and Saskatoon have reduced the number of emergency room visits and kept people out of the criminal justice system.

Prince Albert has received 154 mental crisis calls and 244 attempted suicide calls this year.

“Our first responders are going to still have a role in the initial response, but as PACT comes in and builds relationships without expecting a regular responding patrol member to do that, we think that is going to create efficiencies for our first responders,” Acting Police Chief Jonathan Bergen said.

The province is committing $980,000 for new crisis teams in Prince Albert, North Battleford, Yorkton, and Moose Jaw.