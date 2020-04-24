SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they have made arrests and residents have been evicted from a home some described as a "problem house" in Caswell Hill.

The arrests came in the wake of concerns raised by residents in the area about gang activity.

“We did investigate, we worked together with safe communities and neighbourhoods as well. There were people arrested that we believe were involved in gang activity. And those people were evicted from the residence," Saskatoon Police Service Chief Troy Cooper said

Cooper says the Safe Communities And Neighbourhoods legislation is designed to help deal with high levels of criminal activity coming from one home.

Last month, the Caswell Hill Community Association wrote a letter to police and other organizations asking for help to curb gang activity.

The letter included first-hand experiences from two young people who live in the neighborhood explaining their concerns about safety.

"I am not allowed to be out after it is dark outside, even in the winter when it is dark when I go to school and dark early in the evening," one letter from a 14-year-old identifed only as "Nik" said.

It’s not known how many people were arrested or evicted from the home.