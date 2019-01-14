

CTV Saskatoon





Police are looking for a woman in her twenties following a stabbing over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home on Borden Place in the Confederation neighbourhood around 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

They arrived to find two women suffering from serious stab wounds. They reported a fight broke out during a party at the house.

The woman police are looking for is about 22-years-old with long, dark hair and a medium build.

Police say she was wearing glasses and floral leggings and may go by the name Brittany.