Police looking for woman, possibly named Brittany, in weekend stabbing
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 11:28AM CST
Police are looking for a woman in her twenties following a stabbing over the weekend.
Officers were called to a home on Borden Place in the Confederation neighbourhood around 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
They arrived to find two women suffering from serious stab wounds. They reported a fight broke out during a party at the house.
The woman police are looking for is about 22-years-old with long, dark hair and a medium build.
Police say she was wearing glasses and floral leggings and may go by the name Brittany.