SASKATOON -- Police say a man driving a black, early 1990s Oldsmobile sedan, stole fuel from a parked gravel truck around 11 p.m.

The vehicle had a Saskatchewan license plate “544 IZI” which does not belong to the suspect vehicle. It was last seen in Saskatoon on January 7.

The suspect appeared to be in his early 20s. Police say it is believed that a woman was also in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Lanigan/Humboldt RCMP at 306-365-1370, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.