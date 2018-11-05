

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they are investigating after a woman reported being forced into a vehicle and sexually assaulted over the weekend.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday a 19-year-old woman reported being in the area of Avenue R North and Rusholme Road when she was forced into a vehicle and sexually assaulted by a man.

She eventually fought off the suspect and fled from the vehicle to a nearby home where police were called.

The suspect is described as being about six feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with blonde or grey hair, a mustache the colour of his hair, a big, chubby face and eyebrows that are almost white.

He was last seen wearing a denim jacket with a white fuzzy lining, blue jeans, a black t-shirt and glasses.

The vehicle is described as a four-door red Dodge truck with a white/silver lining underneath the doors, with a black interior.

Orange and black dice were reported to be hanging from the rearview mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.