Saskatoon police are searching for a suspect who is believed to have shot a home on Monday.

Around 11:15 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to a multi-unit residence in the 200 block of Avenue S South for a weapons call.

Police found a resident of the home who said a suspicious person had been seen outside prior to a gunshot being heard. No one was injured.

Officers found one round of spent ammunition from a shotgun outside of the home and numerous pellet holes in the siding of the home.

The suspect is described as a male on a bike wearing a light-coloured bunnyhug, grey sweat pants with white shoes and a black hat. He may have had a shotgun on a sling at the time of incident.