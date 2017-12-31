Police looking for suspect after overnight armed robbery
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 3:58PM CST
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery on Saturday night.
Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of Kenderdine Road around 10:30 p.m. According to police, a man entered the business with bear spray and asked for money and lottery tickets. He fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash and lottery tickets, police said in a news release.
Police describe the man as 6’2” tall. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and a white mask. No one was injured.
Police say this is the second robbery involving bear spray this weekend, but were unable to confirm if the incidents were related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
