Police are searching for multiple suspects after an armed robbery in Leroy late on Saturday night.

Two men on foot were approached in the 100 block of 1 Ave. in Leroy around 11 p.m., by a black Ford F350 truck. A man exited the truck and approached the victims and demanded the items they were carrying. A second man in the truck threatened them with a firearm. RCMP believe there were several people in the truck at the time.

The suspects left with the stolen items in the truck.

No one was injured in this incident.

The man that approached the victims is described as Caucasian, in his mid-30s, approximately 5-10 tall, with a medium to stocky build, and shorter than collar length dirty blond hair.

The truck is a 2008 to 2010 Ford F350 truck with blue LED headlights, a dirty appearance and no license plate. It left Leroy going eastbound.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any other information is being asked to contact Humboldt RCMP or Crime Stoppers.