SASKATOON -- Police in Macklin are on the lookout for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery at a bar.

RCMP say a man entered the Macklin Hotel/Bar armed with a long gun and demanded money, just after midnight on Saturday. The bar employee got away and locked herself in a back room.

The man was unable to steal any cash and left the bar.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall with a slim build, wearing black clothing and a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Unity RCMP at (306) 228-6300, the Wilkie RCMP at (306) 843-3480 or the Macklin RCMP at (306) 753-2171, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).