SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl.

Zandraya Swampy was last seen leaving her home in the 200 block of Avenue U North around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Police and family are concerned as she may be in a vulnerable state, police said in a news release.

Zandraya is described as five-foot-five and 140 pounds with a slim build. She has a medium complexion, black eyes and shoulder-length hair that is dyed red. She was last seen wearing a green winter jacket.