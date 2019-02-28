

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help finding a 23-year-old woman who may be in a vulnerable state.

Hannah Gerard was last seen Feb. 10 in the 1700 block of 20th Street West, police said in a news release.

Investigators are trying to find her, police say. She may be in a vulnerable state and due to the extremely cold temperatures over the last few weeks, family and police are concerned.

Gerard is five-foot-nine and 170 pounds with short black hair.

She has tattoos, including “Beautiful” on her forearm, "Noah" on the right side of her neck and a heart on her right cheek.