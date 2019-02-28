Police look for woman who may be ‘vulnerable’
Hannah Gerard was last seen Feb. 10 in the 1700 block of 20th Street West, police say.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 5:00PM CST
Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help finding a 23-year-old woman who may be in a vulnerable state.
Hannah Gerard was last seen Feb. 10 in the 1700 block of 20th Street West, police said in a news release.
Investigators are trying to find her, police say. She may be in a vulnerable state and due to the extremely cold temperatures over the last few weeks, family and police are concerned.
Gerard is five-foot-nine and 170 pounds with short black hair.
She has tattoos, including “Beautiful” on her forearm, "Noah" on the right side of her neck and a heart on her right cheek.