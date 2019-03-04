

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning in the 2000 block of 17th Street West.

Just after midnight, police were called to a home where a 28-year-old woman was suffering from non-life threatening wounds, according to a news release. She reported that several people confronted her at the residence before she was shot.

She was taken to hospital.

Police do not believe the incident was random and are looking for the suspects.