Saskatoon police have lifted road closures that were in place after a collision involving multiple cars.

The access ramp from southbound Circle Drive to westbound Circle Drive, north of the cloverleaf, was closed-off as part of an investigation.

Police advised motorists to either exit southbound Circle Drive at Taylor Street East and continue through Eastview via Taylor or Louise Streets, or proceed southbound to the Vic Boulevard overpass, turn around to head back northbound and take the westbound Circle Drive exit at the cloverleaf, to continue travel on Circle Drive.

The second restriction involved north and southbound traffic on Preston Avenue South. Drivers were unable to go south into Stonebridge from Eastview, nor north into Eastview from Stonebridge. Instead, they had to proceed into Stonebridge via Vic Boulevard or Clarence Avenue South.