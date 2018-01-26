Police lay charges in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2018
A Saskatoon police cruiser sits outside an apartment building on Cope Crescent in the Stonebridge neighbourhood Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 9:51AM CST
A 35-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of John McPherson, 60.
McPherson’s body was found in a home on the 100 block of Cope Crescent on Jan. 7 when police went to perform a welfare check.
An autopsy has been performed, but police are not releasing McPherson’s cause of death at this time.
On Thursday police arrested and charged a 35-year-old man in connection with McPherson’s death. He has also been charged with unlawful confinement and robbery. He made his first court appearance on Friday morning in Saskatoon Provincial Court.
Police say the victim and the accused knew each other.
More Stories
- Police lay charges in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2018
- Snowfall warning issued for parts of central Saskatchewan
- Colten Boushie remembered in vigils in Regina, Saskatoon
- How to test your home for radon gas, an odourless substance linked to cancer 2
- Independent Saskatoon school votes to shut down without provincial funding 1
- Saskatoon Open Door Society recognizes workforce diversity
- New agri-food facility to boost food production 1
- Volunteering sparked Scott Moe’s political passion 1