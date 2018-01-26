

CTV Saskatoon





A 35-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of John McPherson, 60.

McPherson’s body was found in a home on the 100 block of Cope Crescent on Jan. 7 when police went to perform a welfare check.

An autopsy has been performed, but police are not releasing McPherson’s cause of death at this time.

On Thursday police arrested and charged a 35-year-old man in connection with McPherson’s death. He has also been charged with unlawful confinement and robbery. He made his first court appearance on Friday morning in Saskatoon Provincial Court.

Police say the victim and the accused knew each other.