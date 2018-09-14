

CTV Saskatoon





Battlefords RCMP has issued a warrant for a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman in that city on Tuesday.

Norman “Percy” Bird, 24, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, carrying a firearm in a dangerous manner, discharge of a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, and breach of probation.

Bird is 5’10” tall, 160 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck reading “loyalty”.

The public is asked not to approach Bird if they see him, but to call 911 or Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720.

The woman who was shot on Tuesday remains in hospital in stable condition.