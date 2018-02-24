

Police in Saskatchewan issued 221 tickets for impaired driving in January, according to statistics from Saskatchewan Government Insurance.

SGI’s traffic spotlight in January focused on impaired driving. The number of drunk driving offences dropped from 238 in December to 221 in January.

According to SGI, police charged 153 people for driving with a blood alcohol content over .08. They also issued 68 roadside suspensions for driving with blood alcohol content from .04 to .08.

SGI says there is still room for improvement in these statistics. Saskatchewan residents are being reminded there are many options available instead of driving drunk.

Police also issued 500 distracted driving tickets, 312 tickets for seatbelt-related offences and 4,612 speeding tickets.

In February, SGI is focused on proper use of seatbelts and car seats.