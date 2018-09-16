

CTV Saskatoon





An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl who was abducted from North Battleford, Sask.

RCMP believes Emma O’Keefe was abducted from the strip mall at 11204 Railway Avenue in North Battleford.

Police do not have a description of the suspect, but they believe the suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey 2010 Mercedes Benz GL350 Bluetec SUV with Saskatchewan plate 897 HMX. They do not know which way the suspect vehicle is traveling.

Emma is described as 3’6” tall, weighing 44 pounds. She has brown chin length hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeve shirt, black jeans, pink socks, and no shoes.

Emma has epilepsy and autism. She is non-verbal, and she does not walk.

Anyone with information should call police.