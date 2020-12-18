SASKATOON -- A day before another planned protest in city against coronavirus-related public health measures, Saskatoon police have issued a $2,800 dollar fine to a key participant involved in a similar event held on Dec. 5

"Following an investigation, and in consultation with the provincial Crown and public health officials, a $2,800 ticket was issued for a violation under The Public Health Act, 1994," Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

“The issuing of a fine is the next step in attempting to gain compliance, Chief Troy Cooper said in the release.

"However, we continue to consult with health officials and crown prosecutors, and going forward the scope of our investigations and enforcement may expand beyond key participants."

This is a developing story. More details to come.