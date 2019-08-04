

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are looking into a “suspicious” death on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of St. Charles Street around 1:20 p.m. to check on the welfare of a resident in the complex. Police say a 68-year-old man was found dead inside one of the units.

Major Crimes and Forensic Identification are working with the Coroners Service to investigate the death. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled for Tuesday. Police called the death suspicious in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.