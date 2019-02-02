

CTV Saskatoon





Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a house in the 2400 blk of Eastview.

Officers and members of Medavie Health Services responded to the home around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to police. The man was found dead at the scene.

The Major Crime section and Forensic Identification are assisting in the investigation, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

More details about the investigation will be available on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with details about the incident to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.