SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a body inside a home in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood.

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 33 Street West after a resident reported the deceased body of an adult woman, according to a news release issued Thursday night.

Several police cruisers and an ambulance were seen in the area at the time.

Police say details are limited right now and more will be released when they become available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.