Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, July 21, 2019 11:28AM CST
Police responded to the 300 block of Ave. I North early on Sunday morning after shots were reportedly fired in the area around 3:30.
No one was injured in this incident, but police say the Target Enforcement Unit will be continuing investigation.
There are no other details available about this incident at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.