Police investigating shooting
File photo (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 3:33PM CST
Saskatoon police are rounding up surveillance footage after a shooting investigators suspect occurred in a Westmount neighbourhood alley.
The investigation began after police responded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person, a male, suffering from a gunshot wound on the 600 block of Avenue F North.
Few other details have been released, but police believe the incident occurred in an alleyway between the 300 and 500 blocks of Avenue I North.
The person injured was taken to hospital. Police do not know his condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
