

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are rounding up surveillance footage after a shooting investigators suspect occurred in a Westmount neighbourhood alley.

The investigation began after police responded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person, a male, suffering from a gunshot wound on the 600 block of Avenue F North.

Few other details have been released, but police believe the incident occurred in an alleyway between the 300 and 500 blocks of Avenue I North.

The person injured was taken to hospital. Police do not know his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.