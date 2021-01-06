SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are currently on scene of a homicide investigation.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance at a home in the 200 block of Wakaw Place. Officers had to use a Taser on a 34-year-old man before taking him into custody.

A woman was found dead in the home and a man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say the incident was not random, and there is no threat to public safety.