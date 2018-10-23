Saskatoon Police are investigating two separate armed robberies that took place Monday evening in the 100 block of Clancy Drive.

Two men wearing balaclavas and riding bicycles, and in possession of a gun, robbed two different individuals near the pedestrian tunnel on Clancy Drive. Neither victim was hurt in the robberies.

The suspects, who are described as wearing white pants, blue sweaters and black hats, got away with cell phones and other stolen goods.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.