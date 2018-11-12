Saskatoon police are investigating a pair of armed robberies at two Saskatoon businesses Sunday evening.

Just after 11 p.m. a man entered a business in the 3900 block of Eighth Street East armed with a knife. He pried a tip jar container off the counter, which contained an unknown amount of money.

The man fled the scene in a silver vehicle described as a sedan. No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as being 25-35 years old, standing around 5’8” – 5’10” tall, and weighing between 170-200 pounds. He had dark brown hair and a yellow bandana covering his face. He was wearing a black hoodie with a sports logo on the front and the number 93 on the sleeve.

Another robbery took place at a convenience store in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive just before midnight.

Two men, one armed with a machete, escaped with cigarettes and an undetermined amount of money. Both men were disguised, with one wearing a hoodie pulled over his face, and the other wearing some kind of white mask.

The first suspect is described as standing 6’ tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket with a red hood, dark pants and dark shoes. He was carrying the machete.

The other suspect is described as standing between 5’10” – 6’ tall with a medium build. He was carrying a grey and red Nike duffel bag.

Anyone with information related to either robbery is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.