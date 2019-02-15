Two Saskatoon boys, ages 12 and 14, have been charged with several gun-related offences after a shooting incident in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a home in the 400 block of Ave S South after a man reported that he had been shot at, according to a police news release.

Numerous patrol units responded and two suspects were arrested a short distance from the scene. Two guns were recovered by officers.

Investigators determined several shots were fired from outside the house, with several striking the house and at least two bullets penetrating walls and travelling into the interior of the home.

Two people were home at the time; no one was hurt.

Detectives continue to work to establish a motive, and how the boys obtained the guns, both of which had been modified making them prohibited weapons.

Police believe the incident was not random.