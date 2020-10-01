SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating a home invasion that took place Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of 22nd Street West.

Just after 10 p.m.,officers arrived and found a bullet hole which had gone through a window of the house. No one inside the home was injured. The residents were uncooperative with police and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.