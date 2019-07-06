

CTV Saskatoon





Police are beginning a homicide investigation after a 45-year-old man died in the 300 block of Ave. T South on Friday afternoon.

Officers found the man injured and attempted life-saving measures that were unsuccessful.

Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Services are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

Police say the investigation is continuing, and have asked anyone with information about this incident to call the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.