SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday evening at Spadina Crescent and Avenue B.

Around 8:45 p.m. a group was approached outside by another group of people. Words were exchanged before a man pulled out a gun, shooting at the other group. Nobody was injured.

Police are looking for four people that fled on foot and later by vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.