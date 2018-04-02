Police investigating Easter Sunday death
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 5:58AM CST
Saskatoon Police Major Crimes, Forensic Identifications and the Chief Coroner’s office are actively investigating the death of a man that happened Easter Sunday.
At 11:30pm on Sunday, police responded to a call of an injured man in an apartment in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue North. When they arrived, the man was pronounced dead.
More information will be provided when it becomes available.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
