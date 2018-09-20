

CTV Saskatoon





A man was taken to hospital after he was shot in the leg on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 100 block of Avenue U South around 4:45 a.m. after reports of a gunshot.

When they arrived, they found the man in a nearby park.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.