Police investigating early morning shooting
Police are investigating after a man was shot on Thursday morning. (BLAIR FARTHING/CTV SASKATOON)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 9:31AM CST
A man was taken to hospital after he was shot in the leg on Thursday morning.
Police were called to the 100 block of Avenue U South around 4:45 a.m. after reports of a gunshot.
When they arrived, they found the man in a nearby park.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.