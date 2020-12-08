SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating an incident that left a 14-year-old boy dead Monday evening.

Several people entered a home in the 400 block of Avenue R South without permission shortly after 7:30 p.m. An altercation took place, and the 14-year-old boy suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officers from Patrol, the Forensic Identification Section and the Major Crime Unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.