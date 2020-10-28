Advertisement
Police investigating collision involving pedestrian and city bus
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 9:53PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, October 28, 2020 9:54PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say a man suffered minor injuries following a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.
Police say it happened at 22nd street and Avenue W just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
Police say a 52 year old male was taken to hospital for minor injuries.
There is no word on what caused the collision but police say no charges have been laid.
The investigation is ongoing