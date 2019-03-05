

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police responded to an armed robbery at an off-sale business on Assiniboine Drive at approximately 11:15 p.m. Monday evening.

A man entered the establishment with a handgun and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash. He’s described as wearing a pale blue fleece with a grey hoodie over top. He had his face covered, but witnesses say he had wrinkles. The suspect fled on foot and was not located. However, police did recover some cash on the ground.

Nobody was injured during the robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with info on the robbery is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.