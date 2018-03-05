Police investigating armed robbery
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 6:18AM CST
Saskatoon Police are investigating an armed robbery.
Police say it happened Monday morning around 1:30am at a business on the 1000 block of McKercher Drive.
A man entered the business with a knife and demanded tobacco products and money. He left on foot and made off with cash and the tobacco products.
He is described as white, approximately 6’0” tall, dressed in a grey hoodie, light-colored track pants and white shoes
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police investigating armed robbery