Saskatoon Police are investigating an armed robbery.

Police say it happened Monday morning around 1:30am at a business on the 1000 block of McKercher Drive.

A man entered the business with a knife and demanded tobacco products and money. He left on foot and made off with cash and the tobacco products.

He is described as white, approximately 6’0” tall, dressed in a grey hoodie, light-colored track pants and white shoes

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.